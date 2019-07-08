SUGAR LAND, Texas — Brazoria County Court Judge Greg Hill announced Wednesday his bid to fill the House of Representative Dist. 22 seat held by Pete Olson, R-Sugar Land, who announced his retirement in late July.

Hill, a lifelong Republican who held a position as a Pearland City Councilman, will resign his judicial position to run.

"Now more than ever, Congress needs a new generation of leaders who reflect mainstream values, can restore common sense to Washington, and will fight to defeat the socialist agenda," Hill said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Hill is a former U.S. Border Patrol Agent and Assistant District Attorney in Galveston County. He is married and has two children.

