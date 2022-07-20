Big problems brewing within Kemah City Council

Council members said it has gotten so bad that a gavel was thrown across the room during a meeting.

KEMAH, Texas — It might be small town politics but there appear to be big problems among Kemah’s City Council.

It’s Mayor Carl Joiner versus council members and parts of Wednesday’s meeting were ugly, which apparently is nothing new. Agenda item 27 was “On how to maintain decorum in meetings.”

“We had a meeting where a gavel was thrown across the room,” City Council Position 5 Member Isaac Saldaña said. “And after that happened, I asked that (agenda item) to be part of it so we could talk about how to maintain the decorum. We are not good at it.”

Among the accusation, Saldaña accuses Joiner of paying someone to produce social media videos that slander other council members. Saldaña said he has no hard but said it’s widely known in the community. It's an accusation that the mayor denies.

“They are proud of the fact that we have this trashy reputation,” Joiner said during an interview. “Well, it hurts me, OK. It hurts me.”

During Wednesday’s meeting, it was clear the council doesn’t agree with the mayor on many things, including his request to be able to sign checks, something every other council member is allowed to do.

Council Member Saldaña said that power was taken away from the mayor’s seat during the previous mayor’s term after the council claimed money was spent that was unaccounted for and records were incomplete.

“It’s not a trust issue, it’s total politics, OK?” Joiner said. “The person that they support controls them.”

He’s referring to the former mayor who lost the election.