Biden raises $2.7 million in first virtual fundraiser with DNC

Friday's fundraiser was the third virtual donor gathering for Biden of the week.

(CBS NEWS) — Joe Biden's first virtual fundraiser embracing the new rules of an agreement with the Democratic National Committee brought in big money in Friday night's joint fundraiser. The virtual event raked in $2.7 million dollars, a source with direct knowledge on the fundraiser told CBS News, making it the most-successful night of fundraising for Biden's campaign so far.

The event brought together Biden and California Governor Gavin Newsom, who officially endorsed Biden Friday night, according to the pool report of the fundraiser.