First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff visiting Houston Tuesday

They'll tour the Minute Maid Park vaccination site and stick around for the Astros game.

HOUSTON — All eyes will be on Texas this week with two big visits.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be in Houston on Tuesday to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

She's planning to visit Minute Maid Park, along with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, to tour a vaccination event. And they'll stick around for the Astros game.

So if you see extra security in town, that's why.

Former President Trump joins Gov. Abbott at border

Also this week, former President Trump will visit the border with Gov. Greg Abbott. KHOU 11 Reporter Marcelino Benito will have full coverage of the visit.