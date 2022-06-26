O’Rourke joined abortion rights organizations at the event on Sunday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — On Sunday evening, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will host “a rally for reproductive freedom” alongside abortion rights organizations.

O'Rourke and other abortion rights supporters will gather at 5 p.m. at the Pan American Neighborhood Park, located at 2100 E. Third Street in East Austin.

"This decision allows Gov. Greg Abbott’s extreme trigger law that bans abortion at any point without exception for rape or incest to quickly take effect in Texas," O'Rourke said in a press release. "O'Rourke has pledged to be a governor who ensures that women have the freedom to make their own decisions about their own body, health care and future."

On Saturday, abortion rights opponents also held a rally in Austin. That rally, organized by Texas Right to Life, was to celebrate the Supreme Court decision.

Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon tweeted Friday morning that the police department wants "to encourage those who agree or disagree with the Supreme Court's decision to express themselves but do so peacefully."

"Those who wish to express their views about this decision are encouraged to do so peacefully; violence and/or property damage will not be tolerated," Chacon said. "Those who commit illegal acts while protesting take away from the message that peaceful groups intend to communicate."

While abortion rights supporters are upset with the high court's ruling, abortion rights opponents see it as a victory. A number of Texas politicians, including Gov. Greg Abbott, have also praised the justices for their decision.

"The U.S. Supreme Court correctly overturned Roe v. Wade and reinstated the right of states to protect innocent, unborn children," Abbott said in part. "Texas is a pro-life state, and we have taken significant action to protect the sanctity of life."