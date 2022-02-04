Beto O'Rourke makes stops in Houston on campaign trail

Democratic governor candidate Beto O'Rourke made a few stops in Houston on Saturday.

HOUSTON — Democratic governor candidate Beto O'Rourke made a few stops in Houston on Saturday, rallying supporters in both Spring Branch and at the University of Houston.

He spoke at the State Convention of Texas College Democrats that the university was hosting, but an earlier incident involving a heckler is what really caught peoples' attention.

O’Rourke was in the middle of addressing big-ticket issues like climate change and jobs as he rallied supporters at a town hall at Lazy Oaks Beer Garden in Spring Branch when another voice chimed in.

Audible boos were directed at a heckler who was making his presence known – a man in a red shirt with what appears to be a Ukraine flag draped over his back was escorted out by former UH defensive end and Democratic candidate for House District 132 state representative Cameron Campbell.

“Once I understood what he was saying and that he was being disrespectful, I was like, ‘This guy has to go,’” Campbell said. “I wasn’t too sure where he was going to take it, but I wasn’t concerned about my physical care.”

And O’Rourke’s stumping continued to the State Convention of Texas College Democrats at UH’s Student Center.

one University of Texas sophomore Daniel Yeats, who’s the president of the University Democrats at UT, brought more than 10 people on the road trip because he believes their votes will be key come November.

“Beto’s an incredible candidate who would make a wonderful governor and he needs the full backing of our party and especially young people if he’s going to win in the fall which he can do,” Yeats said.