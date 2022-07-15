Texas governor candidate Beto O'Rourke headlines Texas Democratic Convention in Dallas

Recent polls show O'Rourke trailing just five points below Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — With just 116 days left until Texans head to the polls to cast their vote, Democrats are rallying in Dallas for their state convention.

Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke headlined the convention on Friday.

Recent polls show O'Rourke trailing just five points below Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, who's seen a nine-point drop in popularity since April.

Hot button issues like abortion access, gun and school safety and the reliability remain at the top of mind for many voters.

O'Rourke unleashed on Gov. Abbott Friday night.

"Greg Abbott is chaos. He is corruption. He is cruelty and he is incompetence," O'Rourke said. "But he is not Texas and he is not us."

"It will be an even greater honor with your hard work effort and persistence and with your courage in the face of these attacks to lead this state as the next Governor of the great state of Texas," he continued.

Some of the state's most popular democrats also spoke Friday, including Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. She used her time at the podium to call attention to Brittney Griner, who remains locked up in a Russian prison.

Republicans are also making their voices heard in Dallas this weekend. Gov. Abbott's campaign is driving an old ambulance through downtown Dallas this weekend as Democrats meet for their state convention. The vehicle is wrapped with an attack ad against O'Rourke.