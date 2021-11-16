Candidate Beto O'Rourke kicks off gubernatorial campaign in San Antonio

In San Antonio, O’Rourke wanted to take a moment to thank essential workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — Texas’s newest gubernatorial candidate was in San Antonio Tuesday morning, already hot on the campaign trail. Dozens of people are standing in line just to say hi and take a photo with the new candidate.

Beto O’Rourke kicked off his campaign in South Texas. Later, today he’ll head to Laredo.

In San Antonio, O’Rourke wanted to take a moment to thank essential workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

Some of the biggest issues he’s campaigning on include fixing Texas’s power grid, expanding healthcare and legalizing marijuana.

Another word he used Tuesday was "trust." O’Rourke says he will trust voters to make the right decision, he will trust local leaders to govern how they see fit and he says he will trust women to make the decisions for their own bodies.

And throughout his campaign, O’Rourke plans to hit every Texas county in the next year.

“We should never assume or predict how anyone is going to vote based on their ethnicity or their race or how others who look like them and speak like them have voted in the past,” O’Rourke said. “We’ve got to show up and listen and work with them and that’s why i’m going to these really important communities.”

Later today, he will be in Laredo where he plans to meet with local leaders.