Beto O'Rourke makes campaign stop in Houston's Segundo Barrio courting Latino voters

O'Rourke took questions from voters in English and Spanish and says the Latina vote could be key for his campaign this November.

HOUSTON — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke made a stop in Houston Tuesday rallying supporters on the east end at an event aimed at courting Latino voters.

O'Rourke stopped in Houston's Segundo Barrio, one of the city's predominantly Hispanic neighborhoods. He took questions in English and Spanish and told KHOU 11 that the Latino vote will be pivotal this November.

O'Rourke claimed Gov. Abbott has ignored these hard working communities.

"I guarantee you he hasn't been to Segundo Barrio," said O'Rourke. "He hasn't listened to people he served."

O'Rourke listened and responded to Spanish-speaking voters and vowed that with their help, he'll win the Governor's Mansion.

En español- @BetoORourke taking questions from voters in Spanish at this rally in Houston tonight. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/EE5kOocglI — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) September 13, 2022

"We are going to win this on election night on November 8," said O'Rourke.

Latino voters feel they could swing the election too.

"We hold a lot of political power if our people would come out and vote," said Susana Jimenez.

Harris County is seeing a spike in voter registration. The most notable increase is among Hispanic women under the age of 45.

"We are empowered, we have decided we are going to stand up for ourselves, for our daughters, mothers and for our sisters," said Xenia Biggs.

O'Rourke says the fight over abortion rights is rallying voters like never before and he believes that will make the difference at the ballot box.

"I'm confident it will be Texas women, especially Latinas here in Harris County, who will win the protections for that right back again in 2022," said O'Rourke.

A new Echelon Insights/NetChoice poll shows O'Rourke is within two points of Gov. Abbott. O'Rourke says he sees more excitement and energy across the state than he did in 2018. The campaign remains focused on registering voters and then getting them out to the polls.