HOUSTON — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is bringing his campaign to downtown Houston next week.

The Vermont senator vying for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president is stopping by Discovery Green on Wednesday, April 24.

It's his first visit to Texas since launching his most recent presidential campaign.

Sanders is scheduled to attend the "She the People" presidential candidate forum at Texas Southern University in addition to hosting a rally.

The rally at Discovery Green is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required but organizers encourage you to RSVP here. The event starts at 5 p.m.

The forum at TSU focuses on women of color. It would make Sanders the third Democratic hopeful to campaign at the historically black college.

California Sen. Kamala Harris and former El Paso representative Beto O'Rourke spoke there last month

He last visited Texas in March 2018 to campaign ahead of midterm elections.

