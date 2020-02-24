HOUSTON — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders drew a crowd of thousands to the Fertitta Center Sunday.

Sanders is now the front-runner among democrats after Saturday’s big win in Nevada – many people saying he has already won the Democratic nomination at this point.

The candidate’s ideas were met with cheers and applause at the rally.

He said he wants to tax billionaires, forgive student loan debt, make health carefree and legalize marijuana.

“I promise you that no one that I nominate to the Supreme Court or the federal bench, nobody, will be nominated unless that man or woman is 100% in favor of Roe vs. Wade,” said Sanders.

President Trump took note of Sanders’ big lead among the Democrats.

Trump called the candidate “crazy Bernie” on Twitter.

He also congratulated him while insinuating the Democratic Party might take away the nomination should he win the primary.

