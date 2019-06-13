(CBS) -- Scattered across New York City on Wednesday were around 20 cages with what appeared to be a child inside, sobbing. They were reminiscent of the images coming out of U.S. border facilities, where migrants who tried to cross without legal documentation now sleep in cramped, fenced-in areas under foil blankets.

The children inside these New York City cages aren't real — but they are intended to evoke the same emotions as the children held in detention facilities.

The cages are art installations, an idea launched by ad agency Badger & Winters for a nonprofit advocacy group, Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES).

Their #NoKidsInCages campaign immediately drew attention with the chain-link cages, which were placed in front of various landmarks around Manhattan and Brooklyn. Not only did each cage have a model of a child inside, they also emitted an eerie audio recording of a crying child that was actually smuggled out of a detention center, according to Badger & Winters' press release.

MORE: Read the full story at CBS

-----

RELATED: VERIFY: Congolese immigrants did not bring Ebola to the US via the Southern border

RELATED: Texas ranch owner offers up land for border wall to save cattle business

RELATED: Mexico denies Trump's claim of secret concessions in deal