HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Anna Eastman (D - Houston) won the runoff between herself and Luis La Rotta (R - Houston) on Tuesday.

House District 148 encompasses areas in north and northwest Houston, including part of the Heights.

Eastman is a former Houston Independent School District trustee while La Rotta is an engineer.

With 100% of voting centers reporting, Eastman tallied 4,527 votes to La Rotta's 2,388.

Democrat Jessica Farrar retired, which opened the door for Eastman and La Rotta to take over.

Farrar was first elected to the seat in 1994.

The district has historically been a safe seat for Democrats.

Texas Tribune

