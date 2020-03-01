Global powers are warning that the U.S. killing of Iran’s top general has made the world a more dangerous place. China, Russia and France took a dim view of the U.S. airstrike Friday that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

But Britain and Germany suggested that Iran shared some blame for provoking the killing.

RELATED: Iran vows 'harsh' response to US killing of top general

Twitter users turned “WWIII” into a top trending term. But there was praise from Israel and a right-wing opposition leader in Italy.

Among the critics include some in Hollywood, however.

"Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani" tweeted actress Rose McGowan.

Her tweet didn't go over well with some:

"Visit a VA Hospital to see the number of service men who lost limbs due to Soleimani," responded @gamurgis.

"Iran just slaughtered 1500 people in their own streets, Rose. If you think you're more oppressed than they are, hop on a plane and go find out," tweeted @RaychelTania.

Actor John Cusack also tweeted about Thursday night's news with criticism:

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

RELATED: Oil price jumps on fear of Iranian retaliation against US

RELATED: 'Welcome and long-overdue justice' | Texas politicians react to death of Iranian General Soleimani

RELATED: US airstrike kills powerful Iranian general