HOUSTON — This Independence Day, 2020 Democrat contenders are busy shaking hands and taking selfies as they crisscross Iowa. But Friday, the 2020 political center of gravity shifts to Houston.

Ten candidates, including the top four in the polls -- former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders -- will be answering questions at the Strong Public Schools 2020 Presidential Forum.

“It’s very unique,” said NEA member Peggy Wittman. “It’s the first time we’ve had this experience outside of the Democratic debates.”

The forum is hosted by America’s largest labor union, the National Education Association. Ten thousand of their members will be at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

This won’t be a debate, they’ll each take the stage one by one and answer questions.

“We’re very excited for the opportunity,” Wittman said. “Education will be the focus, but I’m confident other topics that go hand in hand with education as well we’re hoping to have them address.”

Just a few blocks away from the GRB, voters who protested a child detention facility hope immigration will be front and center Friday, too.

“It’s good for them to put out their views and let voters judge,” said Dr. David Michael Smith. “But on the other hand, it’ll be much better if they came over and told these people the same thing. Close down the building and close down the camps.”

Recent polls show the Democratic primary is tightening with Harris and Warren on the rise, and Biden is slumping.

Friday’s forum in Houston will be candidates' next big opportunity to capitalize on momentum or turn things around.

