DALLAS — Dallas police is asking for help in locating a missing woman out of Dallas.

Police say 20-year-old Gabriella Stock was last seen around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, near the 5700 block of Harvest Hill Lane.

She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and now has long blonde hair. Authorities believe Stock was wearing a long sleeve green shirt and black shorts at the time she went missing.

Police say Stock could be a danger to herself or others if not located.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or DPD at 214-671-4268.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.