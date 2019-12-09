MEXIA, Texas — The Mexia Police Department is looking for a young woman named Lynn Jenkins, who officials say may be in danger and in the Waxahachie, Texas area.

Jenkins may be accompanied by a man, named "Melo," according to investigators. The two might be driving a white Ford F-150.

We don't yet know the full name of the man, or the ages of them both.

If you know the identity of the man, or know where either him or Jenkins may be, contact the Mexia Police Department at (254)-562-4150.

Mexia Police Department

This is a developing story that will be updated as details become available.