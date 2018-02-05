LEAGUE CITY, Texas - A man was shot and killed after he threatened officers with a samurai sword in his home, according to the League City Police Department.

Officers said Monday morning they responded to the home at 314 Morningside Drive and conducted a search warrant for narcotics and illegal weapons.

Officers arrested several people who were allegedly buying drugs and illegal firearms from the homeowner identified as 49-year-old Roger Fortner.

According to officers, when they entered Fortner's home, he threatened them with a samurai style sword. The officers commanded him to put the weapon down but he didn't, they said.

Two officers fired their weapons, hitting Fortner. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

