Police find 4-month-old boy, stolen SUV that led to AMBER Alert

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have found a 4-month-old boy who was in an SUV when it was taken from the KinderCare Learning Center on Tamarack Circle.

Police said the boy, Alpha Kamara, and vehicle were found and the child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital to be evaluated.

The boy appears to be safe, according to Columbus police Sgt. James Fuqua.

A mother was dropping off two children at the daycare and the vehicle was stolen by two men as she was walking into the building with the first child, according to police.

Police have not released additional suspect information.