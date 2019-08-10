PITTSBURG, Texas — The Pittsburg Police Department is searching for a teenage runaway who disappeared on October 2.

According to the PPD, Jacob Wesley Perry, 17, was last seen in a 2008 white Dodge pickup with the Texas license plate number BT14248. Perry stands 5'7" and weighs about 160 pounds.

On Monday, his truck was found abandoned in Holbrook, Arizona. Holbrook police say there were no signs of foul play.

If you have information on Perry's whereabouts of Perry, please call the PPD at (903) 856-3330.