UPDATE - The Woodruff County Sheriff's Departmen confirmed Caliegh Peebles has been found safe.

16-year-old Caliegh Peebles has been reported missing from McCrory. She was last seen wearing black-framed glasses, a yellow t-shirt and blue jeans.

According to the Woodruff County Sheriff's Department, Caliegh is 5 foot 3 inches and weighs 80 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Caliegh Peebles, please contact WCSD at (870) 347-2583.