A Plano teenager was arrested for planning and trying to recruit others to commit an ISIS-inspired mass shooting at a Texas shopping mall.

According to authorities, high school student Matin Azizi-Yarand, 17, planned the attack for mid-May after being inspired by ISIS. At the time of his arrest, Azizi-Yarand sent more than $1,400 to others for the purchase of weapons and tactical gear.

Azizi-Yarand had been talking online with an undercover FBI confidential human source about his desire to either "make Hijrah [travel]," or to conduct a terroristic attack within the United States.

Through several conversations online, it was uncovered that Azizi-Yarand wanted to act as a lone wolf. He wanted to wait until he was 18 to carry out this attack so he could purchase a rifle himself, according to affidavits.

"I've only been reading ISIS magazine guides for performing operations and making bombs," Azizi-Yarand told the undercover federal agent.

Affidavits show throughout several other online conversations, Azizi-Yarand sent the agent various types of ISIS propaganda.

"I'd like to actually make a cop surrender and drop his gun, then douse him with gasoline and burn him ... record it," Azizi-Yarand said during talks about the mall shooting.

Under Texas state law, if convicted Azizi-Yarand could face up to life in prison for criminal solicitation and up to 10 years for making a terroristic threat.

Authorities say he had written and planned to release what he called a “Message to America,” which explained the reasons for his attack.

Azizi-Yarand's bond is set at $3 million.

