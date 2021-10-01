Pizza delivery driver kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint in Dallas, police say

The man held her at gunpoint, drove her around for about an hour and made her withdraw money from an ATM before she escaped, police said.

A 35-year-old woman was held at gunpoint and kidnapped while delivering a pizza Saturday night in Dallas, police said.

The incident happened at an apartment complex at 5050 Pear Ridge.

As the woman was walking to her car, a white Kia Sportage, a heavyset man wearing a black hoody held her at gunpoint and demanded money from her, police said. He threatened her and forced her into a passenger seat of her car.

He got into the driver's seat and began to drive the car. Police said he would at times physically assault her and continued to threaten her while they drove around Dallas for an hour.

He then drove her to a bank and forced her to withdraw money from an ATM while he held her at gunpoint, officials said.

The man eventually pulled into the parking lot of Bernal Food Mart at 5547 Bernal Drive. As he parked the car, the woman jumped out and ran inside yelling for help, according to police.

Store clerks called police and locked the doors while the man tried to enter the store, police said. He then fled in the white Kia Sportage and is still on the loose.