COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities responded to SunTrust Park Tuesday afternoon after a body was found inside a beer cooler.

According to Cobb County Police Department, officers responded to a call of a deceased person on Tuesday. The deceased person, a third party contractor, was located inside the cooler by another worker of the same company.

Authorities said the beer cooler was inside the ballpark.

The Cobb County Police Department is working with the Atlanta Braves to investigate this incident. Currently, the Braves are playing the Cincinnati Reds.

The investigation is ongoing.

