x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

News

Pearland Police: during violent home invasion, residents attacked with hammer

Pearland Police say the suspect broke into the home then attacked two people inside with a hammer. At some point, the homeowner shot the suspect several times.
Credit: khou

PEARSALL, Texas — Pearland Police are investigating a violent home invasion where the suspect assaulted two residents with a hammer, before being shot, according to police.

Police were responding to a burglary in progress call just after 10:30 Saturday night at a home on the 2200 block on N Houston Ave, when they were advised that the homeowner had discharged a firearm.

According to investigators, the suspect forced entry through the back of the home and began to assault the two residents inside with a hammer. At some point, the homeowner shot the suspect multiple times.

The Pearland Fire Department transported all thee people to the hospital in unknown condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.