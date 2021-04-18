Pearland Police: during violent home invasion, residents attacked with hammer

PEARSALL, Texas — Pearland Police are investigating a violent home invasion where the suspect assaulted two residents with a hammer, before being shot, according to police.
Police were responding to a burglary in progress call just after 10:30 Saturday night at a home on the 2200 block on N Houston Ave, when they were advised that the homeowner had discharged a firearm.
According to investigators, the suspect forced entry through the back of the home and began to assault the two residents inside with a hammer. At some point, the homeowner shot the suspect multiple times.
The Pearland Fire Department transported all thee people to the hospital in unknown condition.
