The lineup for the 2018 Austin City Limits Music Festival is finally out, y'all, and it includes some pretty big stars!

Can you say Paul McCartney, Metallica, Childish Gambino, Travis Scott, Arctic Monkeys and Odesza?

Other notable artists that will make you want to reserve your lawn chair for Zilker Park: Khalid, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and David Byrne.

GO HERE for the full lineup.

The annual festival is set to happen on two consecutive three-day weekends beginning Friday, Oct. 5. The last day of the festival is scheduled for Oct. 14. Eight stages at Zilker Park host more than 130 performances.

Three-day tickets are on sale now. Snag them here.

