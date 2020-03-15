HOUSTON — It’s finally the weekend, and many people are on their first day of Spring Break.

However, with so places taking precautionary measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, there are fewer and fewer available things to do with the family.

The term “social distancing” is the new normal right now.

On a beautiful Saturday, many turned to the outdoors for peace of mind.

Parks like Buffalo Bayou and Memorial Park were the places to be on a picture perfect day.

Matt Derosier and his family visited Buffalo Bayou.

“We’re not going to stay in, though. We’re going to go out and do things,” Derosier said.

Families like theirs took in the fresh air as the city works to control the spread of the coronavirus.

“We found this trail. We’re like, it’s outdoors, and so supposedly, outdoors is safe. It’s open area," said Misty Derosier.

She said on a normal Saturday, they probably would be doing something else.

“Maybe go to the mall, maybe go shopping, maybe go to movies, but we don’t want to be indoors,” Misty Derosier said.

They are one of many who are heeding the guidelines set by health experts asking people to exercise "social distancing."

“We thought about the movies, and we’d rather just do this," Matt Derosier said.

“Any gathering of a large amount of people is a way to spread the disease, so we don’t want to be, make any part of spreading it,” Misty Derosier said.

Others like Paloma Bermudez, who had plans to visit Houston this weekend from Dallas, adapted to the growing coronavirus concerns.

“I was initially here for the rodeo, and I was on spring break for school and work, so I just still decided to come," she said.

It’s a decision people have to make while putting their health first.

“Don’t be around so many people. I’m avoiding the stores. I prepped early, so there’s no need for me to be out and about. I’m just enjoying nature right now," said Blanca Garcia.

Folks like Misty Derosier remain optimistic things will get better.

“Everybody has to do their part,” she said. “We’re all in this together.”

They’re all also following the most important guideline in the fight against the coronavirus: washing their hands often.

