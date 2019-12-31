PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — A Panola County deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty early Tuesday morning.

According to KGAS Radio, the deputy was killed while conducting a traffic stop around 2 a.m., off Farm-to-Market Road 10, just outside of Carthage. KGAS reports Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake confirmed the incident. The suspect has been identified as Gregory Newsom, according to KGAS.

The Texas Rangers are on scene and have taken over the investigation.

Sheriff Lake confirmed to KGAS the alleged shooter was captured by law enforcement.

RSHV News 1 in Shreveport reports the suspected shooter led authorities on a high-speed chase for an hour before crashing on Highway 3132, near the West 70th Street exit in Shreveport. More than 30 units were working the scene of the crash this morning.

KGAS reports after crashing the vehicle, the suspect got out and began running on foot. He was taken down by a K-9 and taken into custody.

As news spread of the deputy's death, tributes to the deputy and Panola County began flooding social media.

The East Texas 100 Club is collecting monetary donations for the family of the deputy who was killed.

The organization, which is supported by East Texas police chiefs and sheriffs and was founded by the East Texas Police Chiefs Association and local sheriffs, gives 100% of funds raised to support the families of those killed in the line of duty.

