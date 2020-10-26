Suspect wanted after one person fatally shot in Sienna neighborhood

The suspect has been identified as Matthew Reshon Jacobs. He is considered armed and dangerous.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — A person was shot and killed Monday in the Sienna neighborhood in Missouri City.

The suspect, a man is still on the run, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said he drove away from the scene in a black Audi with Texas license plate number: MPJ 4907.

He has been identified as Matthew Reshon Jacobs. He is considered armed and dangerous.

This shooting took place in the 2500 block of Amethyst Isle Lane.

Initially, deputies told residents to stay indoors, but now they're saying there is no threat to the area.

Shooting: 1 person shot at the 2500 block of Amethyst Isle Ln in Sienna Plantation in Missouri City. Asking residents near the incident to stay inside their homes. 2 suspects at large, 1 white female & 1 black male. pic.twitter.com/uZoeug8X6P — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) October 26, 2020

*Update* one deceased on scene. One known suspect. The two suspects fled by vehicle (black Audi). No threat to the area. pic.twitter.com/uwUBdT8Pxz — Caitilin Espinosa (@CaitilinPIO) October 26, 2020

