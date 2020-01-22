GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A Grand Prairie woman and Olympic gold medalist is hoping she can soon take her SUV out of her garage. Michelle Carter’s Ford Edge has been stuck in the garage for six weeks after an Amazon delivery driver hit and broke her garage while delivering a package to her neighbor. As a result, the garage won’t open and her SUV is stuck inside.

“It’s very frustrating that I’m in this situation knowing that I have so many things to take care of and I don’t have the means to get around,” Carter said. “I have to ask friends for a ride and try to borrow people’s cars. Try to Uber places. And it’s just overwhelming not being able to get up and go.”

It’s a busy time for Carter as she is trying to compete in her fourth Olympic games. The Olympic trials are just five months away.

“Right now I probably train between five and six hours, if not more, sometimes less depending on the day,” Carter said. “About four to five, sometimes six times a week.”

That’s why it’s been such a challenge with her Ford stuck in the garage.

“I rented a car for three weeks and two days,” Carter said. “I think it cost me anywhere between $1,500-$1,700 dollars. And I finally just turned it in because I’m like, ‘I’m just raking up a bill and I don’t know when it might get paid.'"

Carter filed a claim with Amazon, but nothing’s been resolved.

An Amazon spokesperson wrote the following statement to WFAA Tuesday night:

“We are working closely with our delivery service partner to ensure this matter is resolved as quickly as possible. We are sorry it’s taken this long and are in direct communication with Michelle to make it right.”

Carter hopes they make it right, too.

“I really did feel bad having to talk about this in a public forum but I have been stuck without any other solutions,” Carter said.

