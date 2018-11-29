TEXAS — The eyes of Texas are upon you, Texas drivers!

The Texas Department of Public Transportation is reminding drivers to drive safe -- the Texas way -- and to buckle up as they travel to the Texas vs. Oklahoma Big 12 Championship game.

One sign uses Texas coach Tom Herman's famous response, "OK Cool, Hook 'Em," while the other sign states, "The eyes of TX are upon you buckle up."

TxDOT Executive Director James Bass tweeted photos of the clever signs Thursday morning.

Thanks for the input @_delconte and team; we have a winner. Look for them on the way to @TexasFootball @Big12Conference game.

Drive Friendly - the Texas Way and buckle up. Let us know if you like the signs, but please don’t take a pic (unless a passenger). #OKCoolHookEm pic.twitter.com/jDEO1yD1fG — James Bass (@TxDOTCEO) November 29, 2018

Texas fan Tori Rasberry spotted one of the TxDOT signs in the Dallas area Thursday.

The Big 12 Championship game will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday. You can catch the game on KVUE. Thanks and Hook 'Em!

