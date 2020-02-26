DALLAS — This story has been updated with the cost of the crosswalks.

The corner of Cedar Springs Road and Oak Lawn Avenue just got a little bit more colorful.

Construction crews started painting the first of 10 Oak Lawn neighborhood rainbow crosswalks at the intersection Tuesday.

"FINALLY!" Dallas City Councilmember Adam Medrano posted on Facebook about the crosswalks Tuesday. "As chair of the LGBT task force one of the things I heard over the last seven years was that our community needed representation, a symbol that would let you know you were in the City Of Dallas’ LGBT community. Today is a day of celebration and it would not have beeen [sic] possible without the help of the LGBT Taskforce, the many financial donors, the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce , and the community for working towards this goal! We FINALLY have our 🌈 crosswalks!"

Cedar Springs has long been recognized as a safe spot for Dallas' LGBTQ community. The City Council unanimously approved the crosswalks in June of 2019 as part of a larger, $1.4 million street improvement project for Cedar Springs Road.

The total cost of the sidewalks is not to exceed $128,250, the Dallas City Council voted in June 2019.

The crosswalks were privately funded by the Cedar Springs Merchant Association and North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce Foundation in conjunction with money from donations and community and business leaders.

