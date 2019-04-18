MESQUITE, Texas — The Mesquite police department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing mother.

Authorities are searching for 26-year-old Prisma Denisse Peralta Reyes after she never returned to pick up her child from the babysitter Wednesday night.

Police said Reyes normally picked up her child at 7:30 p.m., after work. She was reported missing about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Reyes hasn't answered any phone calls from family, friends and police. Her 2017 Jeep Wrangler was discovered abandoned in the 3500 block of Roseland Avenue in Dallas on Thursday.

Her child was being cared for by relatives, police said.

Reyes is 5-foot-2 and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to call 972-285-6336.