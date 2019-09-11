HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash in north Harris County.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a small plane took a hard landing in an open field and crashed near the 10800 block of N Grand Parkway near FM 2920. This is near Hooks Airport.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash may have been a result of engine failure.

The pilot was the only person on the plane. He was not injured.

