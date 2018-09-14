BOULDER — University of Colorado Boulder students were directed to stay in their rooms early Friday morning as police searched for a reported suspect with a weapon.
Just before 4:20 a.m. CU sent out a tweet reporting, "no continuing threat".
Original reports that CU police received said there was a man with a knife. Upon further investigation, officers learned that the man displayed a pocket knife in a non-threatening manner, according to the CU Alert website.
According to Scott Pribble, spokesperson for CU Police, there were reports of someone with a weapon going through Farrand Hall.
CU Boulder sent out a tweet at that time directing students to, "Stay in your rooms." Later officers secured Farrand Hall and said there was no continuing threat.