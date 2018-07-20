CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Pinellas deputies continue to look at a shooting they say started with an argument over a handicapped parking spot and brings the 'stand your ground' law back into the discussion.

They say it all started when Markeis McGlockton's girlfriend drove into a parking spot while he walked into the Circle A store on Sunset Point Road.

During a press conference Friday, Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri mentioned that Michael Drejka, a regular customer of the convenience store, was frustrated when he saw McGlockton's girlfriend illegally parked in the handicapped spot.

Drejka, 47, and McGlockton's girlfriend, Britany Jacobs, started yelling at each other after Drejka complained to her about parking there, according to deputies.

Another customer went inside to tell the manager about a disturbance outside. McGlockton walked outside and shoved Drejka to the ground.

Video of that argument was released Friday and shows within four seconds of being pushed to the ground, Drejka fires.

Drejka fired one shot and hit McGlockton in the chest. McGlokton was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Drejka is being cooperative with deputies and told them he was fearful for his life.

"After being slammed to the ground, he felt he was going to be further attacked," Gualtieri said.

"Stand Your Ground" allows a person to use deadly force if they think they're about to face, "imminent death or great bodily harm."

"The Florida Legislature has created a standard that is a largely subjective standard," Gualtieri added, "The person's subjective determination of the circumstance they were in, the fear that they had, is relevant to the determination of whether they were justified in the use of force."

Drejka does not currently face any charges, but Gualtieri is referring the case to the State Attorney's Office, so he's not completely off the hook yet. Deputies say he had a concealed carry permit.

"The law in the state of Florida today is that people have the right to stand their ground, and have a right to defend themselves when they believe they are in harm," Gualtieri said.

In 2016, prosecutors decided not to prosecute a gunman in a deadly road rage shooting in St. Petersburg -- citing the 'Stand Your Ground' law.

