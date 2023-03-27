Why are workers now talking about 'bare minimum Mondays'

The social media trend to battle back against the “Sunday Scaries."

HOUSTON — We’ve had “quiet quitting” and even “quiet firing.” Now the new trend sweeping social media is “bare minimum Mondays."

According to Forbes, younger workers looking to battle the so-called "Sunday Scaries" are using Mondays to prioritize mental health.

That means scheduling fewer meetings on the first day of the work week and instead spending the time mapping out their week. That allows them to prioritize tasks instead of becoming paralyzed by a long to-do list.

While for bosses this may just sound like slacking off, a workplace culture expert told CNN easing yourself into the workweek can actually serve an important purpose. It allows workers to set aside what is urgent in order to focus on what is important, which can be important for workers to maintain productivity.

A study by Accountemps has found that Monday is the least productive day of the week for office workers with employees spending an average of close to four hours on non-work related activities.

According to Forbes, more than 70% of employees report increased productivity after taking a short breather whether it is just a quick cup of coffee or a brisk walk around the office.