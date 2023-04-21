Why is the fiery crash of its Starship still considered a win for SpaceX?

The company is still celebrating despite the rocket ending up in the Gulf of Mexico

HOUSTON — For the first couple of minutes after the launch of the massive Starship over South Texas, everything looked good. But the spacecraft and booster failed to separate just before the three-minute mark, sending it tumbling into the Gulf of Mexico.

You would think the crash of the largest and most powerful rocket ever to fly would send SpaceX engineers into a tailspinm but these crashes are actually a byproduct of how the company operates.

While Starship is historic, it’s not the only big rocket out there. NASA has its own Space Launch System rocket that will soon be headed to the moon. But according to National Geographic, while these rockets capabilities are similar, the pace of how they progressed is starkly different.

Funding for the Space Launch System rocket started three years before SpaceX even broke ground on its Texas spaceport.

According to National Geographic, the different pace of progress is because of how NASA and SpaceX operate. NASA aims to build a rocket that works without issues and tests it to prove it, while SpaceX builds prototypes, pushing them to their limits and beyond to learn as much as they can.