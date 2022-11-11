Why does Veterans Day have its roots in the war to end all wars?

Veterans Day is traced back to a war that fundamental changed the world map and introduced us to the horrors of modern military might.

HOUSTON — Veterans Day is when Americans honor the bravery and sacrifice of all U.S. veterans. It is often confused with Memorial Day when we mourn the military members who died while serving the United States. However, Veterans Day has different roots than Memorial Day.

Veterans Day is traced back to a war that fundamentally changed the world map and introduced us to the horrors of modern military might.

Veterans Day started out as Armistice Day, which commemorated the end of World War I. The armistice for the war to end all wars was signed on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month which is why President Woodrow Wilson made November 11th an official holiday.

Changed to Veterans Day

After World War II and the Korean War, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day. It was briefly moved to the fourth Monday of October, but in the 70s it was moved back to Nov. 11 because of its historical significance.

We are not the only country to mark this anniversary. Great Britain, France, Australia and Canada commemorate the veterans of World War I and II on or near Nov. 11.

Why are poppies worn?