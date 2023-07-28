Why are gas prices going up again?

Extreme heat and global politics mean you will be paying more to fill up.

HOUSTON — The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Houston is $3.30, which is up 15 cents in just one week.

AAA said the Lone Star state is seeing the largest weekly gas price increase of the year. It is still way better than this time last year when we were shelling out $3.87 a gallon. That is not a big comfort to anyone who is having to fill up their tank.

So, what is behind the spike? Well, the extreme heat really isn’t helping. According to CNN, when it starts getting into the triple digits, refineries start to cut production. That’s because just like humans, refineries don’t run as well when it gets too hot. It also doesn’t help that Saudi Arabia cut oil production for the month of July by one million barrels per day.

According to AAA, there are things you can do to save money. If you use premium fuel, make sure it is required, not just recommended. Check your tires. Keeping them properly inflated can save fuel. Also, avoid so-called jackrabbit starts. Hitting the gas pedal too hard and too fast can increase fuel consumption. When you are driving on the highway, use cruise control. Maintaining a constant speed saves gas. Of course, you would need Houston traffic to work with you on that one.