Why can wild weather swings take a toll on your health?

Big temperature changes can aggravate allergies, and lead to infections and heart trouble.

HOUSTON — Houston weather can be… shall we say… inconsistent. Those big changes in conditions can confuse more than just animals and plants. According to the Washington Post, it also takes a toll on human health problems. We are talking allergies, infections, and even more severe conditions like heart disease. The people most at risk are outdoor workers and people with chronic medical conditions.

So why can temperature swings throw us for a loop? Experts told the Post it’s because our bodies can’t acclimate in just a few hours. It can take days even weeks for our bodies to get used to new temperatures. That’s because the human body must work pretty hard to maintain our body temperature, and when the outside thermometer gets out of whack that takes a toll.