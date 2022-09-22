To tip or not to tip? Why there is a debate raging about new tipping culture in the US

It seems like everywhere you go these days, businesses are not-so-subtlely suggesting you should tip. Here are some tips on when you should tip.

HOUSTON — Changing habits and technology have changed who is asking for tips and renewed the debate around tipping workers in this country. That’s because almost everywhere you go now you encounter a screen with a suggested tip at the end of the transaction.

It’s not just in traditional restaurants where a server waits on your table. Food businesses of all types are now prompting for tips, everyone from food trucks to bakeries. Even non-food-related places are getting in on the act, with customers reporting places like movie theaters suggesting a tip.

In recent years, it has become customary to leave at least a 20% tip at a sit-down restaurant. That’s because tips are built into the pay structure for servers. The minimum wage for servers in Texas is $2.13 an hour if tips bring it up to $7.25 an hour. The average tip went up during the pandemic as restaurant workers became frontline workers.

The bigger debate now rages around fast-casual restaurants and take-out orders. Both have surged in popularity in recent years, but should you tip if no one is waiting on you in the traditional sense?