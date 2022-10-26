Why could trick-or-treaters get smaller treats this year?

Shrinkflation and healthy food trends hit Halloween candy.

HOUSTON — You have probably heard of inflation’s sneaky cousin, shrinkflation. That’s when companies try to combat rising prices by shrinking the size or quantity of a product. The trend has hit everything from cereal to frozen food.

Now, the Washington Post reports that shrinkflation has come for that beloved childhood treat: Halloween candy. It says everything from a two-pack of Reese’s peanut butter cups to a bag of dark chocolate Hershey Kisses is lighter this year.

This comes as companies deal with rising prices for raw materials, labor shortages, and higher transportation costs. Candy companies also suffered at the start of the pandemic.

People skipped traditional celebrations that involved sweet treats. Think scaled-back trick-or-treating, smaller Easter gatherings, and fewer visits to the office vending machine.

You can also blame another trend: the push to make American’s sweet treats less calorie-laden. According to the post, there has been a years-long effort to decrease the calorie count in candy. Some companies have tackled this by offering thinner versions of their standard treats. Others have come up with more zero-sugar options.