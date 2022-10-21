Why is Netflix ending password sharing?

The streaming giant estimates 100 million households share passwords.

HOUSTON — It’s no secret that Netflix passwords are shared—a lot. There is bad news if you are still using the password from your former college roommate’s ex-boyfriend. The streaming service announced that starting next year, account holders who share their login information with people outside their household will have to make sub-accounts that, of course, will cost money. During a trial run earlier this year, it cost $3 a month for these sub-accounts. By the way, Netflix defines a household as anyone living together.

That’s not the only change Netflix is making. The Washington Post reports the company will launch a cheaper ad-supported plan in November. That will cost $6.99 a month and viewers will see four to five minutes of ads each hour. On this cheaper tier, some of the streaming company’s content will not be available because of licensing restrictions.