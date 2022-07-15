Starting Saturday, there's a new number to call if you're suffering a mental health crisis

Health experts hope it's easy to remember than the existing line. It also marks a shift to help with more mental health issues.

HOUSTON — Starting Saturday, anyone in the United States can call or text 9-8-8 to talk to trained counselors who can help with a mental health issue, including substance abuse.

The existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number -- 1-800-273-8255 -- still works, but experts hope this new shorter number will be the 9-1-1 for mental health -- easier to remember and share.

The new number also marks a new shift to addressing general mental health concerns, not just suicide prevention.

It is staffed by an expanded network of mental health professionals and in some states, callers can be connected to a local crisis team. The counselors are trained to deal with a wide range of issues - everything from self-harm to addiction to suicidal ideation.

The chief advocacy officer told the New York Times this is for anyone who has been through a traumatic event and is struggling to process it.

So what happens when you call 9-8-8? You will first be connected to a local call center, which can connect you to resources or send emergency services if needed. Counselors will try to find out why someone is in distress and provide the caller with concrete next steps.