Why you should probably keep a closer eye on your mailbox

Federal regulators are warning banks and financial institutions about rising check fraud from checks stolen out of the mail.

HOUSTON — Snail mail may feel like a thing of the past but it is still essential to our everyday lives.

Now, the U.S. Postal Service reports that mail theft is surging. Federal regulators are warning banks and financial institutions about rising check fraud from checks stolen out of the mail.

That’s what officials said thieves are mostly looking for - checks and personal information for identity theft. Criminals are also robbing postal workers for something called arrow keys, which open cluster mailboxes in a neighborhood or apartment complex.

While it is not clear what is causing this surge, authorities noticed the uptick during the pandemic. In 2023 alone. The Associated Press reported that robberies of mail carriers are up 78%.

So what’s being done about it?

The Washington Post reports that the Postal Service is replacing close to 50,000 locks with electronic locking devices and will install thousands of new high-security collection boxes.

But what can you do?

The first solution is simple but tough for families with busy schedules - don’t let your mail sit in your mailbox. You can also sign up for the Postal Service's Informed Delivery program.