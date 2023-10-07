Why could the liquid ban at US airports be lifted in the near future?

Technology now exists that could make getting through airport security easier.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Flying these days can be a trying experience, between the crowds, the delays, and out-of-control passengers, it is a mess out there.

The ban on large liquids adds another layer to your travel stress. Since 2006, the Transportation Security Administration has required all liquids in your carry-on luggage to be 3.4 ounces, be packed in a clear quart-size bag, and with a limit of one bag per traveler.

The ban was put in place after British authorities thwarted a plan to blow up a U.S.-bound plane with liquid explosives.

There is now technology to send that ban down the drain.

Airports across the U.S. are now using X-ray scanners that use CT technology to give guards a 3-D image of your carry-on. It is similar to a CT scan you would get at a hospital and is a big advance in security.

The United Kingdom, which has also installed the new scanners, has already announced it will be easing its liquid ban in 2024, allowing passengers to bring up to two liters through.

So what about the U.S.? According to Condé Nast Traveler, the TSA has been rapidly expanding the use of CT scanners at airports nationwide. At some of the checkpoints using that technology, you will run into more relaxed rules when it comes to liquids.

However, according to the experts, the U.S. will take it slow when making any security changes, so don’t expect the change in the coming months