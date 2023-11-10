Why has the holiday shopping season already kicked off?

Economic pressures mean shoppers and the deals are starting earlier.

HOUSTON — You may still have tan lines leftover from summer but some stores have already started their Christmas season sales.

While this may seem like a simple cash grab by companies, retail watchers say it is actually consumers who have pushed up the holiday timetable. A survey from Bankrate found one in three people plan to start shopping for Christmas earlier this year. with 26% starting in October, while 12% started in September and another 12% percent actually kicked things off in August.

You can thank economic pressures for the change. While inflation is slowing, it has still done some damage to the family budget. Consumer debt has hit a record high topping one trillion for the first time. That came as interest rates soared, making credit card debt more expensive. Meanwhile, student loan payments restarted this month, further adding to the strain.

Retailers are responding with sales. Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Kohl’s are just some of the stores offering discounts this week to shoppers already looking for gifts. According to Axios, discounts are expected to hit record highs this season with 35% off toys, 30% off electronics and 25% off apparel. Good news for anyone looking to save this season.