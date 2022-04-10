Why grocery prices are not expected to come down any time soon

Prices went up 13.5% in August, and we can see more big increases until 2023.

HOUSTON — Food prices are climbing. In August, they were up more than 13% compared to last year. Analysts say we can expect increases like that for the rest of the year.

There are a lot of reasons for the surge: extreme weather, like drought, to an avian flu outbreak killing egg-laying chickens, to the war in Ukraine affecting grain prices. Because we all have to buy food, manufacturers can pass on those costs to consumers without worrying too much about a drop in sales.

Manufacturers are admitting they expect the increases to continue. They blame raw material costs, transportation and energy prices. Grocery prices do tend to go up every year. CNN reports that from 1974 to 2021 they only dropped in two of those years. Usually, they only go up around 2 to 3% a year, which matches wage increases so consumers don’t feel that pain quite as much.