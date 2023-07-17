Why could getting your eyes checked help with your brain health?

A new study found a link between untreated visual impairment and dementia.

The research published in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology looked at thousands of people older than 71, screening them for eye problems and dementia. It found higher rates of dementia in people who had visual impairment, with the highest rates among participants with moderate to severe impairment.

Researchers stress that this study does not prove that vision impairment causes dementia. The two conditions could be developing at the same time. A correlation has already been found between hearing loss and dementia. One theory is that getting less input from our senses could speed up cognitive decline. Another possibility is that hearing and vision loss can isolate individuals depriving them of interactions that are vital for cognitive health.

So, what should you do? Experts say this study helps to remind us why annual eye checkups are so important. According to CNN, an estimated 80% of visual impairments are either preventable or reversible. Taking care of your senses could be just as important as a healthy diet and exercise regimen when it comes to preventing dementia.